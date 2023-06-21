Cardiacs first full-length album gets four disc reissue

Influential British art rock band Cardiacs are to have their debut studio album A Little Man And A House And The Whole World Window, catalogue number ALPHLP007, reissued through The Alphabet Concern label on September 6, 35-years after it’s original release.

The new reissue features in a casebound book set has four bonus discs featuring a remastered show from London's Town and Country Club in 1987, all of the BBC radio sessions, the complete studio sessions and a previously unreleased version of Gina Lollabrigida where Tim Smith can be heard counting the players in from the top.

The Alphabet Business Concern commissioned journalist and writer, Cathi Unsworth, to interview the band extensively and record their experience of making the record, which also. features previously unseen photographs from The Workhouse Studio sessions.

A Little Man And A House And The Whole World Window was recorded with the 1987 line-up of Tim Smith, Jim Smith, Sarah Smith, William D. Drake, Tim Quy and Dominic Luckman, with the band working through the night to complete the album.

Band frontman Tim Smith died aged 59 in July 2020. In 2008 he'd suffered a heart attack during which he suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain, causing brain damage. He then developed the neurological condition dystonia.

Pre-orders open on July 10 through the band's official online store the Consultant’s Memorabilia Collection. A stand-alone vinyl LP will be released later in the year.

Pre-order A Little Man And A House And The Whole World Window.