Caravan’s Richardson reveals The Garden Of Love

Caravan guitarist and violinist Geoffrey Richardson will release a solo album next month.

Entitled The Garden Of Love, it’s set for release on November 6 via Esoteric Antenna.

It’s said to be “a gorgeous album on a rich and deliciously varied musical palate – a sensuous garden to savour” and will see Richardson explore his rock, folk and classical influences across all 12 tracks.

It’ll feature a wide variety of instruments, with Richardson playing the violin, viola, flute, cello, ukelele, banjo, mandolin, keyboards, percussion, saxophone and electric and acoustic guitar.

Caravan have been confirmed for next year's Prog-sponsored HRH Prog, which will take place at Hafan-y-Mor, Pwllheli, North Wales, on the weekend of March 17 to 19.

The Garden Of Love tracklist