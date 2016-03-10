Cannibal Corpse drummer: my kid doesn't like my band

Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz says he doesn’t mind that his daughter doesn’t like his band.

The sticksman, who helped found the Florida band in 1988, says he wants the 10-year-old to “be her own person” – even if that means shunning his death metal career.

He tells Phoenix New Times: “I think she is still too young for her to comprehend what is going on. She knows what I do, but you can’t talk to your kid in every stage of their life about everything that is going on with your life.

“When I’m home, it’s completely the opposite of what I do. I’m not home blaring music – it’s all separate. I believe there will come a time when she’s older where she might want to understand.

“My daughter is fully aware of what I do, but she’s not interested in it. In fact, she doesn’t like it and that’s okay. I want her to be her own person. She may get into it or she may not, and that’s fine.”

Cannibal Corpse will reissue their first five albums on vinyl next month.

They’re currently on tour across North America with Obituary, Cryptopsy and Abysmal Dawn. They’ll return to Europe in April in support of their 13th album A Skeletal Domain.

