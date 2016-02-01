Candlebox return with Disappearing In Airports

Candlebox have announced they’ll release their latest album Disappearing In Airports on April 22.

It marks the US outfit’s first full-length since 2012’s Love Stories & Other Musings. It’ll be launched via Pavement and the band have issued a stream of Vexatious, the first material from the record. Hear it below.

Frontman Kevin Martin says: “Vexatious is about the social networking-obsessed, unlimited bragging rights society we live in, where people come off as entitled yet so insecure.

“Whether it’s a pop star feuding senselessly with another pop star, or people who can’t help but to take 50 different selfies in under a minute missing everything that’s happening around them, it’s a sad commentary on life that we can’t escape.

“Dating apps, bitching apps, secret sharing apps, apps, apps, apps – they all operate outside of any real or authentic human connection. It’s disconnect everywhere and it’s destroying us. No one cares what anyone else thinks or feels. It’s all ‘me, me, me’ and, if you ask me, it’s fucking sad.”

Disappearing In Airports is available for pre-order through the group’s PledgeMusic page, with those purchasing ahead of release getting behind-the-scenes video clips, snippets of new material and photos from their live shows. A full tracklist will be released in due course.

Candlebox are currently on tour across North America and will head to South America next month.

Feb 02: Albany Swyer Theater, NY

Feb 03: Millville The Levoy Theatre, NJ

Feb 04: New York City Winery, NY

Feb 09: Sellersville Theater, PA

Feb 10: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Feb 11: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Feb 12: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Feb 13: Cape Coral Nevermind Awesome Bar & Eatery, FL

Feb 20: Chandler Rawhide Western Town & Steakhouse, AZ

Mar 19: Santiago Lollapalooza 2016, Chile

Mar 24: Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort, WA

Apr 30: Jacksonville Metropolitan Park, FL

May 06: Concord Monster Carolina Rebellion, NC