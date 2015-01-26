Cancer Bats unveil 'True Zero' video

Cancer Bats have posted a video for their new single, ‘True Zero’.

The track is taken from the Toronto quartet’s forthcoming album, Searching For Zero, which was produced by Ross Robinson (Slipknot, Korn, At The Drive In).

Frontman Liam Cormier recently told Metal Hammer about Robinson’s infamous recording techniques, which included throwing objects at the singer’s head while he was in the vocal booth.

Said Liam: “It was fun to go to work in a war zone! He only throws stuff when things are going well. It’s part of the energy that he brings and you’re stoked that he’s throwing stuff at you while you’re recording because that means everyone is killing it. He’s not throwing a Coke can at your head because you suck!”

The band will return to the UK in April for their co-headline tour with While She Sleeps. Catch them at the following venues:

April 22: Birmingham Institute April 23: Manchester Ritz April 24: Norwich UEA April 28: Newcastle University April 29: Glasgow O2 ABC April 30: London Forum

Hundredth and Oathbreaker are also on the bill.