Camel's Colin Bass in crowdfunder for 3rd solo album

Camel’s Colin Bass is closing in on his crowdfunding target for third solo album At Wild End.

His Indiegogo campaign has nine days to run, with pledge points including lyric sheets, Skype sessions, house concert and recording a bass track for a buyer’s own piece of music.

Bass says: “I see the album as a collection of songs with three interweaving threads – a chronicle of dreams with subliminal messages and sudden changes of scene; a reflection of musical experiences and enthusiasm; and a series of poems in praise of pastoral pleasures.

“This last thread gives the name to the album. Wild End is a magical place nestled in the Snowdonia borderlands of beautiful North Wales.

“That’s how I see it – but, as always, I hope that the listener will make their own story out of it.”

He aims to cover the costs of recording and manufacture, and adds: “It may be old-fashioned of me but I believe that my musical friends who perform on the album should be paid.”

At Wild End is scheduled for release in May or June. Find out more.