Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch prices tumble just in time for Christmas

You probably don't need me to tell you, but there’s not long to go until Christmas. However, if you’re anything like me, you’ll probably have started frantically scrambling for gifts with just weeks to go. But if you’re on the hunt for a set of earbuds to buy, then we can point you in the direction of the excellent Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch wireless earbuds, which are currently reduced in both the US and UK.

Amazon US have cut the price from $119.95 to $89.95 on both the black and white styles – a 25% saving, while in the UK, the official Cambridge Audio site have slashed the price of the Melomania Touch from £129.95 to £79.95. Again, both the black and white models are covered in the sale.

Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch: $119.95 Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch: $119.95 , $89.95

Amazon US have knocked 25% off the price of the Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch making this an excellent time to grab a pair if you missed out during the big sales weekend in November.

Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch: £129.95, Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch: £129.95, £79.95

In the UK, you can get your hands on the super sleek Melomania Touch for £79.95 on the official Cambridge Audio site. That's a saving of £50!

Cambridge Audio know their stuff when it comes to delivering great audio, and the Melomania Touch are a serious contender in the competitive earbud market. Performance can be measured and tweaked through the Melomania app on both Apple and Android, and they also boast an impressive nine hours of playback and 50 hours with the charging case.

There’s no active noise cancelling here, but when you factor in Cambridge Audio’s Unique High Performance Audio Mode and the price, that’s hard to fault. They also look the part and aren’t too bulky - and they’re comfortable to use too.

An added bonus is that the Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch are compatible with both Siri and Google, so you can control music volume and taking calls on the go without the need to touch your phone.

If you’re still looking for great offers on headphones, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best headphones for music, the loudest headphones on the market, and the best budget wireless headphones.