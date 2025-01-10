Caligula's Horse vocalist Jim Grey guests on Voidchaser's new single Trust

Caligula's Horse singer Jim Grey guests on Trust, the new single from Montreal and Stockholm-based prog heavyweights Voidchaser, for which the quartet have just shared a brand new video.

Trust is the title track of the band's upcoming EP, is out now and completes the conceptual voyage the band have undertaken with debut EP Odyssey (released February 2024), and continued with the recent single Solace.

“Trust, the single, represents the hopes of being accepted by surrendering your sense of self-identity and blindly trusting the judgment of the person you are trying to gain acceptance from," says vocalist and guitarist Chad Bernatchez of the band's new single.

“While working on the pre-production of this single, we came up with the idea of creating a vocal duo dynamic that would weave into a beautiful harmony," adds bassist Jici LG. "Being influenced by Caligula’s Horse, Jim Grey naturally came to mind, and we reached out to him right after his Charcoal Grace World Tour. Collaborating with someone of his extraordinary talent and experience feels like a huge milestone for us. It’s also a sign that Voidchaser is stepping into something bigger, and we couldn’t be more excited about what lies ahead.”

The new EP also sees Voidchaser work with fellow Canadian proggers The Anchoret and Universe Effects. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Get Trust.

Voidchaser - Trust (Feat. Jim Grey) (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Voidchaser)

Voidchaser: Trust

1. Time” (feat. Universe Effects)

2. Dogma” (feat. The Anchoret)

3. Trust” (feat. Jim Grey)