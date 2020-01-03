Cadaver and Satyricon member Anders Odden preparing for colon cancer surgery

Satyricon bassist and Cadaver co-founder Anders Odden has revealed he is to undergo cancer surgery next week.

The musician revealed the news on Instagram, saying that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer in October.

He posted the news alongside a video clip showing former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee alongside his friend Hank Von Hell, who were both in Sweden raising money for cancer charities.

Odden says: “I wanted to wait to tell you all about my condition until my surgery was done, but then I got this video clip.

“Getting this video was very touching and made me want to share it with you to raise money for cancer research. I was diagnosed with colon cancer October 3, 2019. Since then I have done chemotherapy to shrink the tumour down so I can undergo surgery.

“The surgery date is set to January 6. The doctors have told me that everything will go as planed and that I will get rid of this cancer. It’s a tough journey, but I am ready. Have a happy new year and I will see you when I am through.”

Odden later posted a further message which read: “It’s been a weird year – recorded a new fantastic Cadaver album with my new wingman Dirk Verbeuren, made my live comeback with Cadaver at Hellbotn Metalfest, then toured Norway with Hans Petter Vik Sæther and the legendary Tony Harnell.

“Then, my life turned upside down October 3 getting diagnosed with colon cancer – but I am already on the road to getting back.

“Surgery and recovery, then back out with new music and gigs! Thanks to all of you who have supported me this year – love you all. Happy new year!”

Cadaver are expected to release their new album later this year and shared the single Circle of Morbidity back in April 2019.