Watch extreme metal pioneers Cadaver back in action with brutal new track

Norwegian death metal band, Cadaver, are back with a brand new track for the first time since 2004. Emerging out of Norway's extreme metal scene in the late '80s, Cadaver were among the first of their kind to gain recognition outside of their homeland.

The brainchild of Anders Odden (Satyricon/ Order), Cadaver's new track, Circle of Morbidity features Jeff Becerra of death metal pioneers, Possessed, as a guest vocalist:

"It was a great honour being asked by Anders to sing backup vocals on Circle of Morbidity" says Becerra.

"Of course, working with Anders Odden & Dirk Verbeuren is like a fantastic nightmare, brutal and heavy as hell. Congratulations to Anders Odden/Cadaver on this brand new single. Amazing song, thank you!"

Odden adds: “When I heard Possessed for the first time in 1985, I knew this was my kind of music. To have the original creator of death metal on our comeback single is huge for me, I am beyond thrilled to show everybody what we have been cooking up this time around."

Landing a deal with Earache Records' sub-label, Necrosis, Cadaver's debut album, Hallucinating Anxiety, was released in 1990 – initially as a split with Swedish band, Carnage. Their follow up, ...In Pains, ended the band's first incarnation, but the band were not forgotten by fans of the genre or by Odden.

“In my heart I have always had the notion that Cadaver exists somehow,” he explains. “Dirk played session live work for Satyricon on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise in 2014 and we got to know each other then. He talked about how much he loved Cadaver and I then told him that I had been recording demos for 10 years without a drummer... So, being the guy he is, he then says, ‘Send the songs to me!’”

The result of this impromptu collaboration is Edder & Bile, the first album from the brand spanking new re-incarnated Cadaver, who are currently in talks for a release later this year.

Watch the crushingly brutal new track below!