Bush release The Only Way Out promo

Bush have released a promo for their track The Only Way Out.

It’s lifted from sixth album Man On The Run which launches on October 20.

The record is available to pre-order from Bush’s Pledge Music page, where fans have access to behind the scenes videos, unreleased tracks, band updates and exclusive photos.

They are also set to relaunch four of their earlier albums to mark the 20th anniversary of debut recording Sixteen Stone. That album, along with Razorblade Suitcase, The Science Of Things and Deconstructed drop on October 13.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale told The Pulse Of Radio: “We’ve done some remastering and we’ve got some nice things planned – some alternate versions of things. It’s been quite nostalgic for me going back into the past. It’s fun, enlightening, heartwarming and sad all at once.”

The band are planning a widespread tour in 2015.

Man On The Run tracklist