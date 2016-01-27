Bury Tomorrow reveal their favourite songs from Earthbound

As we eagerly await the release of Bury Tomorrow’s new album Earthbound, the five members of Britain’s metalcore favourites choose their favourite tracks.

In this exclusive video, we find out which songs the band believe has the best chorus, the best breakdowns and why frontman Dani Winter-Bates thinks The Eternal is the “most metal song” the band have ever written. Davyd also explains that despite Bury Tomorrow never using “cameos”, why it made sense for Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta to guest on latest track 301.

Dani has previously revealed that Earthbound was written in six weeks while on tour, and here we find out which songs were written in Germany with Caliban and which was written in a “shady hotel room” in Australia.

You can order your copy of Earthbound right now.

How Bury Tomorrow saved my life