Bury Tomorrow announce new album, The Seventh Sun, drop brutal new single Abandon Us

Bury Tomorrow will release their seventh studio album, the fittingly titled The Seventh Sun, on March 31, via Music For Nations.

To mark this news, the British hardcore metallers have shared the album's ferocious first single, Abandon Us.

Accompanying the track is a cinematic, horror-inspired short film directed by Matt Sears, which sees Bury Tomorrow deliver a hard-hitting performance from within a shadowy woodland. However, it's revealed that the band are not alone, for the wood is home to an enchanting but un-unnervingly menacing cult of forest dwellers...

Speaking of the new track, Bury Tomorrow say in a statement: "it started with a demo simply entitled, Abandon. Taken from a time of loss, uncertainty and insecurity, the intent was to create a heavy track that mirrored these feelings. The lyrics highlight the frustration and anger at the current state of our society and how our so-called leaders seem intent on satisfying self-interest above the collective needs of humanity."

Of the forthcoming album, they declare: "We are proud to present The Seventh Sun. It is an understatement to say we are excited to share the new era of Bury Tomorrow with you all, and the first single from the album, Abandon Us, is the perfect way to showcase our intent for the next phase of our band.

"Visceral and heavy, this track is for each and every one of you that has stood by us either from the beginning, or supported us along the way."

Later this month, Bury Tomorrow will be embarking on a European/UK tour, kicking off on October 21 in Brighton.

Listen to Abandon Us below:

Oct 21: Brighton Chalk

Oct 22: Southampton O2 Guidlhall

Oct 23: Glasgow SWG3 Galvanisers

Oct 25: Newcastle Upon Tyne Northumbria University Students Union

Oct 26: Leeds Beckett Students Union

Oct 28: Manchester O2 Ritz

Oct 29: Birmingham O2 Institute

Oct 30: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Oct 31: Norwich UEA

Nov 01: London Electric Ballroom

Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom

Nov 05: Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Nov 08: Frankfurt Batschkapp

Nov 10: Hamburg Markthalle

Nov 11: Berlin Huxleys

Nov 12: Leipzig Feisenkeller

Nov 13: Warsaw Proxima

Nov 14: Prague Meetfactory

Nov 16: Budapest Dürer Kert

Nov 17: Budapest Dürer Kent

Nov 18: Nuremburg Löwensaal

Nov 19: Stuttgart LKA-Longhorn

Nov 20: Paris Le Cabaret Sauvage

Nov 22: Zurich Komplex 457

Nov 23: Munich Backstage Werk

Nov 24: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal Club

Nov 25: Cologne Live Music Hall

Nov 26: Munster Skaters Palace

The Seventh Sun tracklisting:

1) The Seventh Sun

2) Abandon Us

3) Begin Again

4) Forced Divide

5) Boltcutter

6) Wrath

7) Majesty

8) Heretic

9) Recovery?

10) Care

11) The Carcass King