Bulletboys have released a video for their track Rollover.

The song is taken from their album Elefante, released in June. It’s their first all original material since 2009’s 10¢ Billionaire.

Frontman Marq Torien said: “I put my heart and soul into this music. This album has sick peaks and valleys. It is not a linear album.”

Torien last month said he hated the term “hair metal” and that he considers Bullyboys a hard rock band.