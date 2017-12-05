Bullet For My Valentine make drummer Jason Bowld a full-time member

Bullet For My Valentine have confirmed that drummer Jason Bowld is now a full-time member of the band.

He took over behind the kit from Michael “Moose” Thomas in November 2015 and has, until now, been a touring member of the band.

Now he’s a permanent part of the lineup, with Bullet For My Valentine also reporting that their sixth album and follow-up to 2015’s Venom is almost complete.

The band say in a statement: “We’ve been slaving away since April on new music, and we’re stoked to say that as of today, the sixth Bullet album is 99% done.

“We’ve one or two cherries to add to the cake, so to speak, but we can say without doubt that we’ve created something that we’re incredibly proud of, and we can’t wait to let you hear it.

“In the spirit of starting a fresh chapter for Bullet For My Valentine, we wanted to clarify the drummer situation. As most of you know, Jason Bowld has been in the hot seat since November 2015, playing every show we’ve done since then – killing it every single night.”

The band add:“Jase has been a big part of making the last cycle for us our most enjoyable and successful yet, from the live shows through to the writing and recording sessions for Don’t Need You last year.

“With that said, we’d like to officially welcome Jason to Bullet For My Valentine as our permanent drummer.

“Since initially filling in for Moose in 2015, Jase has cemented himself as an integral member of the Bullet family, and you guys are going to be blown away with what he’s brought to the new record.”

The band thank Thomas for his contributions and add: “We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Bullet For My Valentine will tour across North America throughout January and February next year with Avenged Sevenfold and Breaking Benjamin.

Find a full list of their upcoming shows below.

Jan 12: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 14: Grand Rapids The Van Andel Arena, MI

Jan 16: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Jan 17: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Jan 19: Quebec Centre Videotron, QC

Jan 21: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Jan 22: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Jan 24: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Jan 25: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Jan 27: Sioux Falls Denny Sandford Premier Center, SD

Jan 31: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Feb 02: North Little Rock Verizon Center, AR

Feb 03: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Feb 06: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Feb 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Feb 09: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Feb 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Feb 14: Saskatoon SakTel Centre, SK

Feb 15: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Feb 17: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum, BC

