Bullet For My Valentine don’t mind if it takes 20 years to become the next Metallica

Matt Tuck believes it’s “in the cards” that Bullet For My Valentine will become the next Metallica.

But the vocalist and guitarist doesn’t mind if it’s another 20 years before his band reach those heights.

Tuck told the Mark And Me Podcast (opens in new tab): “I would absolutely, in my heart, want to be around in 20 years’ time and headlining all these festivals that Metallica has done for years. I think it’s in the cards.

“I think it’s just being patient and waiting for certain bands to hang up the guitars and [make way for] the younger generation.”

He added: “Even though we’ve been doing it for 20 years, we’re still by no means an old band, which, again, is amazing. We’re ready to go, but again, it’s just being patient. And I’d like to think that we will be there, but it’s got to be for the right reasons, and everyone’s got to be happy in their hearts.”

Tuck said he had no interest in the money and fame aspects of his career. “I kind of realised that I’ve got to enjoy what I’m doing, first and foremost,” he explained. “It's more just like, ‘Am I enjoying this? Am I happy? Do I feel content? And am I rewarded?’ And if it’s all yes, then hell yeah, I’m all about it.”

Metallica retain a big place in Tuck’s heart – he started out in a Metallica covers band. “From the moment I heard Metallica’s Black Album, that was when I knew I wanted to do what I do today,” he recalled.

“It was a very, very kind of life-changing moment for me, discovering that band, and then I just went on my musical journey. Anything with guitars, anything that was loud, anything which had attitude.”

BFMV are currently on tour in Europe.