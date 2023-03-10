Bullet For My Valentine announced as headliners for 2000trees Festival

2000trees have revealed another one of their headliners, and it's none other than British metal heroes Bullet For My Valentine. The band will be headlining the Friday of the festival, joining Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes at the top of the bill, who will headline the Saturday night. It will be the band's second time topping a festival bill, following their set at the Download Pilot event back in 2021.



Vocalist Matt Tuck had this to say about it: "We're super stoked to be headlining 2000trees Festival 2023. It's our first time performing at the festival, and we can't wait to see you all there. It's gonna be a mad one, get ready!”



The band join the brilliantly varied line-up, which also includes Skindred, Eagles of Death Metal, Loathe, Svalbard, Zulu, Chelsea Grin, Empire State Bastard, Cancer Bats, Employed To Serve, The Bronx and loooooads more.



2000trees will be taking place at Upcote Farm, Cheltenham, between July 5-8, with tickets available now from right here.





(Image credit: Press)



Last year, BMFV released a deluxe version of their 2021 self-titled album, chock full of brand new tracks.



Here's one of them, Stitches: