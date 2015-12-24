BTBAM talk easy Coma Ecliptic sessions

Between The Buried And Me bassist Dan Briggs says Coma Ecliptic was the easiest album of their career to write.

The concept record was released in July via Metal Blade and gave the North Carolina outfit their highest-ever chart placements.

And Briggs says while sessions smoothly clicked into place, the group also achieved their goal of improving on every aspect of their playing and writing.

He tells RobbsMetalWorks: “This was probably the easiest record we’ve ever written – it came together really quickly.

“It was really exciting because we were doing a lot of new stuff, trying to write with melodies more and really trying to write musical themes that had more drama.

“We’ve always written what was most natural to us and we’re musicians who are trying to get better.”

Briggs continues: “The focus was to get better as songwriters and arrangers – and we achieved that goal. We were able to step back and look at the songs as a whole and step even further back and look at the album and what we needed to complete the story musically and thematically.”

BTBAM recently wrapped up a North American tour in support of the the follow-up to 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence. They’ll head to Japan in February before a run of shows across Australia and New Zealand.

