BTBAM reveal Coma Machine promo

Between The Buried And Me have released a promo for their track The Coma Machine.

It’s lifted from their upcoming album Coma Ecliptic which will be launched on July 10 via Metal Blade.

They previously announced their seventh studio album follows the travels of a man in a coma in search of a better life. And frontman Tommy Rogers says the video further explains the concept.

He reports: “This video is special to me because it looks beyond the story that is on the record. It showcases the character preparing for his journey and is him basically saying bye to his old demons/life.

“This footage adds dialogue to the story and I think that is very unique.”

Coma Ecliptic is available to pre-order via iTunes. They released a stream of Memory Palace last month.

BTBAM return to the UK in September with Haken for a run of six UK dates:

Sep 17: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 18: Manchester Gorilla

Sep 19: Glasgow Garage

Sep 20: Leeds The Key Club

Sep 22: Rescue Rooms

Sep 23: Brighton The Haunt

Coma Ecliptic tracklist