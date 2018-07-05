BSM's Big Day Out reveals latest lineup

BSM's Big Day Out has added a further five artists to this year’s bill.

The festival has been organised by record label Big Scary Monsters to celebrate the independent music scene and will take place on Saturday, September 1, at venues across East London.

Tangled Hair, Doe, Kagoule, Kamikaze Girls, Orchards, Bellevue Days, Fresh, Stephen H Davidson (Tellison), El Morgan and Natalie Evans have all been previously confirmed.

And today, it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Talons, Happy Accidents, Gender Roles and Matt Emery, while Em Foster from Nervus will play a solo acoustic set.

Festival organisers have also announced a partnership with the PRS foundation Keychange project, which celebrates and invests in female music creators and innovators.

Big Scary Monsters’ events co-ordinator, Josie Faulkner, says: “I really dislike the fact that festival stages, both in the UK and internationally, have an unfair representation in regards to gender – whether that’s from artists performing or to the people making these events happen.

“While there’s still a long way to go, across all genres of music, I feel like BSM and all of our label mates: Alcopop! Records, Specialist Subject and Holy Roar, are pushing out bands with less of a gender bias. I think that’s something we should all aim to continue to achieve in the future.

“After all, it’s the next generation coming through that I’m hoping will look at the industry in 10 years’ time and not have to even think about who is represented onstage – that the landscape becomes a fairer shift for all.”

Further artists will be announced over the coming weeks, while tickets are available through the BSM website.