Brutality Will Prevail lined up for Hevy Fest

Brutality Will Prevail are among the first acts to be confirmed for this year's Hevy Fest.
Also included in the 20 bands announced so far are Reel Big Fish and Oathbreaker. The festival takes place over three stages in Port Lympne in Kent on Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16.
Organisers say a further 40 acts – including headliners – will be announced in due course.
The first 20 acts announced are:
Brutality Will Prevail
68
The Catharsis
Deez Nuts
Devil Sold His Soul
Empire
Empress AD
The Hell
Iwrestledabearonce
Monuments
Nai Harvest
Oathbreaker
The One Hundred
Palm Reader
Polar
Reel Big Fish
The Safety Fire
Stampin’ Ground
TesseracT
Texas in July
