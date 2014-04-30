Brutality Will Prevail lined up for Hevy Fest

Brutality Will Prevail are among the first acts to be confirmed for this year's Hevy Fest.

Also included in the 20 bands announced so far are Reel Big Fish and Oathbreaker. The festival takes place over three stages in Port Lympne in Kent on Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16.

Organisers say a further 40 acts – including headliners – will be announced in due course.

The first 20 acts announced are:

Brutality Will Prevail

68

The Catharsis

Deez Nuts

Devil Sold His Soul

Empire

Empress AD

The Hell

Iwrestledabearonce

Monuments

Nai Harvest

Oathbreaker

The One Hundred

Palm Reader

Polar

Reel Big Fish

The Safety Fire

Stampin’ Ground

TesseracT

Texas in July

Click here for tickets.