Brujeria frontman Juan Brujo dead at 61

Juan Brujo, the frontman and leader of Mexican grindcore crew Brujeria, has died, aged 61.



The band announced the death of their vocalist (aka John Lepe) on their social media platforms with the following statement:

“It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader Juan Brujo has passed away today.

“Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current ‘Mexorcista’ tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Viriginia by emergency services, but, despite the medical team’s greatest efforts, he died this morning.

“His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans’ love and support.”

Bruja formed Brujeria in 1989 in Los Angeles, with Fear Factory's Dino Cazares (guitar), Napalm Death's Shane Embury (guitar), Faith No More's Billy Gould (bass), ex-Dead Kennedys' frontman Jello Biafra (vocals) and Fear Factory's Raymond Herrera.



Their debut album, Matando Güeros, was released by Roadrunner Records in 1993. Their fifth, and most recent album, Esto Es Brujeria, was released in 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

Bruja's death is the second tragedy to hit the group in recent months. Vocalist/sampler Ciriaco “Pinche Peach” Quezada, who had been with the band since 1992, passed away on July 17, after suffering serious heart complications.

The North American leg of the group's Mexorcita tour was due to wind up in Los Angeles on September 27.