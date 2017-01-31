Bruce Springsteen slams President Trump

Bruce Springsteen has once again slammed US President Donald Trump.

The Boss was playing a show in Adelaide, Australia, when he spoke out against the new US leader, who last week issued an executive order preventing refugees from entering the country for 120 days and suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Introducing the track American Land which he calls “an immigrants’ song” Springsteen says: “Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country, the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees.

“America is a nation of immigrants, and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”

It’s not the first time Springsteen has spoken out against Trump, calling him a “moron” during the run up to the presidential election.

Last year, Springsteen cancelled his planned concert in Greensboro, North Carolina, in protest at the state’s laws which limit the rights of its LGBT citizens.

Springsteen’s run of shows continue on February 2 in Melbourne, Australia.

Feb 02: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Feb 04: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Feb 07: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Feb 09: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Feb 11: Mount Madedon Hanging Rock, Australia

Feb 14: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 16: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 21: Christchurch AMI Stadium, New Zealand

Feb 25: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

