Bruce Springsteen slams President Trump

Bruce Springsteen has once again slammed US President Donald Trump.
The Boss was playing a show in Adelaide, Australia, when he spoke out against the new US leader, who last week issued an executive order preventing refugees from entering the country for 120 days and suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Introducing the track American Land which he calls “an immigrants’ song” Springsteen says: “Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country, the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees.
“America is a nation of immigrants, and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”
It’s not the first time Springsteen has spoken out against Trump, calling him a “moron” during the run up to the presidential election.
Last year, Springsteen cancelled his planned concert in Greensboro, North Carolina, in protest at the state’s laws which limit the rights of its LGBT citizens.
Springsteen’s run of shows continue on February 2 in Melbourne, Australia.
- Opeth announce Belfast and Dublin shows
- Saxon to headline Ramblin’ Man Fair
- Ice-T confirms Mustaine and Blythe for new Body Count album
- Watch Metallica perform Confusion live
Bruce Springsteen 2017 tour dates
Feb 02: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia
Feb 04: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia
Feb 07: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
Feb 09: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
Feb 11: Mount Madedon Hanging Rock, Australia
Feb 14: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Feb 16: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Feb 21: Christchurch AMI Stadium, New Zealand
Feb 25: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand