Bruce Springsteen has written a bunch of E Street Band tracks

Bruce Springsteen says he’s written almost a full album’s worth of material for a new E Street Band album.

The news comes hot on the heels of the release of his single Hello Sunshine, which will appear on his new record Western Stars – an album The Boss described as a return to his solo recordings.

Springsteen revealed the E Street Band news during an ‘in conversation with’ appearance in Hollywood with acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

He said (via Variety): “It’s like I’ve spent about seven years without writing anything for the band. I couldn’t write anything for the band. And I said, ‘Well, of course – you’ll never be able to do that again!’

“It’s a trick every time you do it, but it’s a trick that, because of that fact you can’t explain, cannot be self-consciously duplicated. It has to come to you in inspiration.

I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere Bruce Springsteen

“Then about a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band. And it came out. I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere.

“It was good. I had about two weeks of those little daily visitations and it was so nice. It makes you so happy. You go, ‘Fuck, I’m not fucked, all right?’ There’ll be another tour.”

Meanwhile, Springsteen thrilled fans attending Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul’s show in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

He joined his friend and E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt at the Saban Theater for a performance of Born To Run classic Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out along with Sun City and I Don’t Want To Go Home.

Watch video footage of the performance below.

Last week, a trailer for the Bruce Springsteen-inspired film Blinded By The Light was released.

It'll hit cinemas on August 14 and is based on Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir Greetings From Bury Park, which explores the impact Springsteen’s lyrics had on him while he was growing up in England in the 1980s.

Bruce Springsteen: Western Stars

The Boss returns with Western Stars - his first album since 2014's High Hopes. Said to be influenced by California pop records of the late 60s and early 70s, it features lead single Hello Sunshine.View Deal

Bruce Springsteen: Western Stars

1. Hitch Hikin’

2. The Wayfarer

3. Tucson Train

4. Western Stars

5. Sleepy Joe’s Café

6. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

7. Chasin’ Wild Horses

8. Sundown

9. Somewhere North of Nashville

10. Stones

11. There Goes My Miracle

12. Hello Sunshine

13. Moonlight Motel