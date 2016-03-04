Bruce Dickinson shares vision for Airlander 10

Bruce Dickinson suggests the Airlander 10 he’s funding could be used as a hospital in Africa or a “global conveyor belt.”

The Iron Maiden frontman announced last year that he was investing £250,000 in the manufacture of the world’s largest aircraft in Bedford, England – which stands at 302-feet long and can stay airborne for up to three weeks.

Dickinson tells the New Yorker: “You want to put a hospital into Africa? You put the whole hospital in the inside of this – whoosh. Start the generator. ‘Here’s your hospital, buddy!’ Job done.

“You can just plunk the vehicle straight down on the farm, load it with 50 tons of green beans or whatever, and 24-hours later you land right next door to the processing plant. It’s a global conveyor belt.”

He continues: “With these vehicles, you could drop off a 20-ton slab of water that is clean, drinkable, to an African village. It’s astonishing what you can do that you just can’t do with anything else. Shit, you can do that with it? Wow, you can do that with it? Seriously fantastic.”

