Brother Firetribe Video, For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse is taken from Brother Firetribe's third studio album, ‘Diamond In The Firepit’, which is out next week in the UK.

The band features Nightwish guitarist Erno ‘Emppu’ Vuorinen and Pekka Ansio Heino, the singer with Leverage. Back in Classic Rock 119 we remarked that “the dramatic quality of Heino’s towering voice suggests that he has absorbed his fair share of Meat Loaf records”. This, we would suggest, is a good thing.

“We’re thrilled to be back in action after five years”, says the singer. “We wouldn’t be THIS thrilled if the new album hadn’t turned out be exactly how we wanted it to be. It’s just as bold, big, polished, hooky and sticky as we pictured it. A lot of hard work was spent making it happen and now it’s time for the best part of making music; taking it out and playing it live. We can’t wait to meet our old friends again and hopefully make some new ones along the way.”[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5nXG_jmTBY)

Diamond In The Firepit will be released on May 5th in the UK, May 2nd in Finland/Europe and June 3rd in North America, all via Spinefarm Records. Brother Firetribe will be appearing at Firefest at Rock City in Nottingham) on October 26th.