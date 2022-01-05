Brody Dalle’s boyfriend claims Josh Homme threatened to kill him on Christmas Eve

Brody Dalle’s boyfriend Gunner Foxx has accused her former husband Josh Homme of threatening to kill him during an incident at a Californian shopping mall on December 24.

Foxx made the claim in a statement petitioning a Los Angeles area court for a temporary restraining order against Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Homme, who separated from Dalle in 2019.

The alleged encounter between Homme and Foxx is reported to have occurred on the afternoon of December 24, at the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, California. Foxx claims that Homme approached him in the mall’s Apple Store and told him, “I’m going to kill you, you fucking pussy.”

Foxx claims that when he exited the store, Homme was waiting for him, and threatened to throw him over the balcony.

RollingStone.com reports that Foxx’s statement on the events which followed reads: “He then attempted to use the momentum of his upper body combined with his grip on my arm to throw me over the rail. I could feel one of his fingernails digging sharply into my hands. In that moment I truly felt that he was going to throw me over the balcony to my death.”

“I have been really scared and worried for Gunner’s safety since we started dating,” Brody Dalle said in a subsequent statement to Rolling Stone. “He’s been targeted in a terrifying way. He is a loving, nurturing, protective dad to his own little girls and an incredibly positive, loving and protective father figure to my kids. He’s sober and clean eight years and an active member in his community. We love each other and have an amazing and loving blended family together. No one should ever live every day worried about their safety or the safety of their loved ones. I cannot wait for the day that all of this is behind us.”

The alleged incident is just the latest escalation in an increasingly bitter custody battle between Dalle and Homme, who married in December 2005.



Last December Dalle was ordered to undertake 60 hours of community service and fined $1,000 in a Los Angeles courtroom, as a sentence for a conviction for criminal contempt, after being found guilty of violating a September 1 court order when she didn’t deliver the couple’s 5-year-son Wolf to his father.

Homme and Dalle are due back in court on January 24.