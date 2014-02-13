Brody Dalle Is Back With A New Solo Track

Former Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle is back with her first ever solo album.

The opus, as-yet-untitled, was partially recorded in Brody’s husband and Queens Of The Stone Age mainman Josh Homme’s studio, and will land later this year.

“I’ve always had a hand in crafting how it’s going to sound and hearing it and trying to make that happen,” Brody tells XFM. “But it’s the first time I’ve put my name on something for production. Music is the only job I’ve ever had and I love it.”

The first single from the album is named Meet The Feotus/Oh The Joy, features Shirley Manson from Garbage and is available to stream right now from below!