“The most boring family known to mankind”: Britney Spears vs the Osbournes is the newest beef nobody saw coming

Britney Spears has fired back at the Osbourne family after they criticised her social media videos.

The feud began on the latest episode of Ozzy, Sharon and their family’s podcast, where they called the Toxic singer’s dancing online “very sad”.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing] on Youtube every fuckin’ day,” Black Sabbath singer Ozzy complained (per NME).

“It’s sad, very, very sad.”

Wife/manager Sharon proceeded to call Spears a “poor little thing”. The couple’s son Jack deemed the videos “very sad indeed”.

Earlier today (July 18), Spears responded in a lengthy Instagram post.

She wrote in the statement, “I’m gonna … tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly fuck off!”

Spears also came to the defence of actress Kate Beckinsale, who’s been criticised online for not acting in a perceived age-appropriate way on social media.

“I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London,” writes Spears.

“I realised how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age-appropriate content … she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old.”

Connecting her Beckinsale comments to the Osbourne situation, Spears adds: “Not as bad as some of [the] comments [I get] saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every day on my IG.”

Ozzy, who had multiple stints in Black Sabbath from 1968 to 2017 and also pursues a successful solo career, has retired from touring due to health issues.

However, the vocalist aims to perform two retirement shows in his hometown of Birmingham, according to Sharon.

Ozzy also hopes to reunite the classic Black Sabbath lineup for one final concert.

The band’s farewell tour was done without founding drummer Bill Ward. The singer has said he believes Black Sabbath’s career to be “unfinished” as a result.

Guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler have echoed Ozzy’s desires to get Black Sabbath together for one last show.