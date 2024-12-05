Bring Me The Horizon will be headlining Reading and Leeds 2025

Travis Scott, Enter Shikari, Amyl & The Sniffers, Chappell Roan, Hozier, among other main attractions for the twin town festival, to be held on August 21-24, 2025

Bring Me The Horizon have been announced among the headlining artists for next summer's Reading and Leeds festivals. They will play Reading on August 23, and close the Leeds event on August 24.

The Sheffield metalcore crew previously headlined the weekender in 2022.

Oli Sykes' band will join first time headliners Hozier and Chappell Roan plus US hip-hop superstar Travis Scott as the four headliners on a stacked bill at the long-running festivals, which are scheduled to be held, as ever, over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Other acts announced tonight, December 5, on BBC Radio 1 include Enter Shikari, Amyl & The Sniffers, Soft Play, The Chats, The Linda Lindas, AJ Tracey, Lambrini Girls, High Vis, Mannequin Pussy, The Kooks, Wunderhorse and Bloc Party.

General tickets for the weekenders will go on sale at noon on Monday, December 9, with various pre-sales scheduled for the coming days.

Reviewing Bring Me The Horizon on their UK arena tour in January, Metal Hammer's Emily Swingle wrote, "Change is good - and bold transformation is exactly what has allowed the metalcore collective to stay relevant over the years. Bring Me are going from strength to strength, with absolutely zero sign of slowing down any time soon."

