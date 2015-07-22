BMTH reveal 5th album That’s The Spirit

Bring Me The Horizon will launch fifth album That’s The Spirit on September 11, they’ve confirmed.

And frontman Oli Sykes says the title is a “celebration of depression.”

Their track Happy Song was launched last week, following December’s single Drown, while The Throne will be debuted on BBC Radio 1 at 7.20pm on July 23 (Thursday).

Sykes tells NME: “‘That’s the spirit’ is quite a depressing phrase when you think about it – the sort of thing you only ever use when you know there’s no positive answer to the situation.”

He adds that the follow-up to 2013’s Sempiternal continues his move away from growling vocals. “This time round the challenge wasn’t just for people to be impressed that a screamer’s learned to sing,” he says.

“We had to come back with something that would be impressive for people who had no idea of the history of the band.”

BMTH worked without a producer on the 12-track title, although latest member Jordan Fish played the role when required. “We know enough now that we’re like, ‘Let’s just lay everything down the best way we can and get on with it,’” Sykes reports.

They chose the Greek island of Santorini after Googling “world’s most amazing studios,” following a three-month writing session earlier this year. Fish describes it as “intense” and adds: “We’d decided to take time off after Christmas, then we got bored, got back together and it all started happening.”

More details will be revealed in due course.