Bring Me The Horizon and Grimes team up for new single Nihilist Blues

Bring Me The Horizon have released their new song Nihilist Blues, which features a guest appearance from Grimes.

The track will feature on the band’s album Amo, which will arrive tomorrow (January 25) via RCA.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show earlier this week, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes spoke about the collaboration.

He said: “She was like, ‘This is one of the greatest songs I've ever heard in my life. I'm definitely doing it.’ She was just so cool about it. She'd got all the influences, because the song's quite out there in terms of what it sounds like compared to a Bring Me The Horizon song.

“I think at that time it was really good for us because we were in Los Angeles recording, and we'd been working on the album for about nine months. We'd lost all perspective.

"I knew I loved the song, but at the same time, I was like, ‘Are people gonna get this?’ It sounds cheesy, but just to get her stamp of approval as well as her vocal was just massive – ‘Yes, we're doing the right thing!’

“So, for her to be like, ‘This is amazing. I love it so much that I have to do this,’ was a really cool, positive experience.”

Earlier this week, Bring Me The Horizon released their “straight up love song” Mother Tongue from the new record.

BMTH are currently on the road across North America.

Bring Me The Horizon: Amo

1. I Apologise If You Feel Something

2. Mantra

3. Nihilist Blues

4. In The Dark

5. Wonderful Life

6. Ouch

7. Medicine

8. Sugar Honey Ice & Tea

9. Why You Gotta Kick Me When I’m Down?

10. Fresh Bruises

11. Mother Tongue

12. Heavy Metal

13. I Don't Know What To Say

Bring Me The Horizon: Amo

Bring Me The Horizon's first album since 2015's That's The Spiritfeatures the singles Mantra, Wonderful Life and Medicine. This is not to be missed.View Deal

Bring Me The Horizon 2019 tour dates

Jan 25: Orlando CFE Arena, FL

Jan 26: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jan 28: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Jan 29: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Feb 01: Boston Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Feb 02: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Feb 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Feb 05: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 06: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Feb 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 11: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 13: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos bank Arena. Australia

Apr 13: Melbourbe Rod Laver Arena, Australia