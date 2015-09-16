Bring Me The Horizon add UK dates

Bring Me The Horizon have added five dates to their upcoming UK tour, including two appearances in Birmingham.

They previously announced gigs in Edinburgh, Doncaster, Cardiff and London to support their latest album That’s The Spirit.

Now they’ve added dates in Southampton, Glasgow, Birmingham and Bristol – and tickets are on sale now.

BMTH feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, where frontman Oli Sykes talks candidly about his battles with addiction. It’s on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Oct 31: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 24: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy (matinee)

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy (evening)

Nov 30: Bristol O2 Academy