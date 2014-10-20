Brian Tichy to play on Chris Caffery solo album

Former Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy will appear on guitarist Chris Caffery’s forthcoming solo album, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra man has revealed.

Tichy left David Coverdale’s outfit in 2013, saying he wanted to focus on his band Something Unto Nothing with Sass Jordan. He’s since confirmed his membership of Sweet Lynch alongside Michael Sweet of Stryper, George Lynch of Lynch Mob and James Lomenzo, formerly of Megadeth.

Caffery reports: “Brian is currently sending me drum tracks for five songs that I will release on my next solo record in 2015. I won’t be able to finish until after the Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour is finished, but I’m hoping to do some tracking on the days off. Lots of great musicians will be around me too, so perhaps I will steal some of them for appearances on these tunes!”

The release will be Caffery’s fifth solo work, following 2009’s House Of Insanity. He says: “I still haven’t decided exactly what I want to call the record. I had ideas, but I keep changing my mind as the newer songs develop! The album will most likely have 12 songs and I am considering an instrumental or two as well.”

Next year’s Wacken Open Air festival in Germany sees him pulling double duties as TSO perform alongside headliners Savatage, who’ll be making their first live appearance since 2002.

Last month he released a single, My Light, to mark his 47th birthday.