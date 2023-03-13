Brendon Urie brings down the curtain on Panic! At The Disco: "Let’s live every day like it’s our last, babyyyyy!"

Panic! At The Disco played their final ever show this weekend at Manchester's AO Arena, and Brendon Urie has bid fans an emotional farewell on Instagram.

In January Urie revealed that he had decided to call time on the Las Vegas band's 18-year career in order to focus on his family: he and his wife Sarah Orzechowski are expecting their first child.



"Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…" he said, "But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin."

And after bringing the curtain down on Panic! at their final show on Friday (March 10), a gig which saw the band perform last year's Viva Las Vengeance album in full, the singer posted a touching farewell note to fans.



Urie wrote: "I’m overcome with gratitude. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. For the last 18 years, it’s truly been an experience that I’ll always be grateful for.



"So if you’ve been with us for 18 years, thank you very much. And if you’ve just joined us, welcome and… farewell. Either way, I love you very much, and I just can’t say thank you enough. Let’s live every day like it’s our last, babyyyyy!"

Check out the message below:

The final Panic! At The Disco set-list was:



1. Say Amen (Saturday Night)

2. Hey Look Ma, I Made It

3. Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time

4. This Is Gospel

5. Miss Jackson

6. Emperor’s New Clothes

7. Viva Las Vengeance

8. Middle of a Breakup

9. Don’t Let the Light Go Out

10. Local God

11. Star Spangled Banger

12. God Killed Rock and Roll

13. Say It Louder

14. Sugar Soaker

15. Something About Maggie

16. Sad Clown

17. All by Yourself

18. Do It to Death

19. Girls/Girls/Boys

20. House of Memories

21. Nine in the Afternoon

22. Death of a Bachelor

23. I Write Sins Not Tragedies

24. Victorious

25. High Hopes



Watch fan-filmed footage of the final performance of High Hopes below, with Urie telling fans, "If you've been here for 18 years, or 18 months, or 18 seconds, I appreciate you, I love you, thank you for existing."