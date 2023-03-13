Brendon Urie brings down the curtain on Panic! At The Disco: "Let’s live every day like it’s our last, babyyyyy!"

Panic! At The Disco played their final ever show this weekend at Manchester's AO Arena, and Brendon Urie has bid fans an emotional farewell on Instagram.
In January Urie revealed that he had decided to call time on the Las Vegas band's 18-year career in order to focus on his family: he and his wife Sarah Orzechowski are expecting their first child.
"Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…" he said, "But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin."
And after bringing the curtain down on Panic! at their final show on Friday (March 10), a gig which saw the band perform last year's Viva Las Vengeance album in full, the singer posted a touching farewell note to fans.
Urie wrote: "I’m overcome with gratitude. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. For the last 18 years, it’s truly been an experience that I’ll always be grateful for.
"So if you’ve been with us for 18 years, thank you very much. And if you’ve just joined us, welcome and… farewell. Either way, I love you very much, and I just can’t say thank you enough. Let’s live every day like it’s our last, babyyyyy!"
Check out the message below:
The final Panic! At The Disco set-list was:
1. Say Amen (Saturday Night)
2. Hey Look Ma, I Made It
3. Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time
4. This Is Gospel
5. Miss Jackson
6. Emperor’s New Clothes
7. Viva Las Vengeance
8. Middle of a Breakup
9. Don’t Let the Light Go Out
10. Local God
11. Star Spangled Banger
12. God Killed Rock and Roll
13. Say It Louder
14. Sugar Soaker
15. Something About Maggie
16. Sad Clown
17. All by Yourself
18. Do It to Death
19. Girls/Girls/Boys
20. House of Memories
21. Nine in the Afternoon
22. Death of a Bachelor
23. I Write Sins Not Tragedies
24. Victorious
25. High Hopes
Watch fan-filmed footage of the final performance of High Hopes below, with Urie telling fans, "If you've been here for 18 years, or 18 months, or 18 seconds, I appreciate you, I love you, thank you for existing."