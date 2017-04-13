Brian May invites Steve Vai to Starmus festival

Brian May has announced he won’t be playing this year’s Starmus festival – but has confirmed that Steve Vai will take to the stage in his absence.

May has performed at the festival for its first three years, but his touring commitments mean he’s had to miss this year.

But as a member of the festival’s advisory board, May has invited Vai to headline the event, which will take place on June 18 - 23 at Trondheim, Norway.

And the guitar maestro is bringing his own special guests Nuno Bettencourt, Devin Townsend and Grace Potter with him for the occasion.

May says: “Gutted I can’t be at Starmus this year… but I will be there in spirit. And Steve Vai and his very special guests will keep the flame burning.”

The Starmus festival celebrates science and the arts “with the goal of bringing an understanding and appreciation of science to the public at large.”

This year’s event will feature scientists, artists, musicians, writers and business leaders for live music, talks, debates and more.

Tickets are available directly through the festival website, while a trailer for Starmus 2017 can be seen below.

Tangerine Dream & Brian May: Starmus – Sonic Universe