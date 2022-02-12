Napalm Death explode with absurd levels of aggression and intensity on Resentment Is Always Seismic

Currently enjoying a sustained streak of superlative form, Napalm Death have always been a prolific bunch. Culled from sessions for 2020’s acclaimed Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, this 30-minute sequel brims with the same ingenuity and wide-eyed lust for extremity that has informed the majority of band’s work.

Irrefutable proof that they are still the undisputed gods of grind, songs like rabid opener Narcissus and the simply berserk By Proxy explode with absurd levels of aggression and intensity.

Meanwhile, lumbering, dissonant dirges like Resentment Is Always Seismic and a mutant re-imagining of cult industrial mavericks SLAB!’s People Pie reaffirm Napalm Death’s ongoing kinship with a deeper, darker and more experimental musical world.

Closing with a demented Bad Brains cover (Don’t Need It) and bassist Shane Embury’s dark ambient remix of the title track, Resentment… is yet more essential, enjoyably terrifying listening.