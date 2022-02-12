Trending

Napalm Death explode with absurd levels of aggression and intensity on Resentment Is Always Seismic

Veteran noisy bastards Napalm Death keep the grind-bombs coming throughout Resentment Is Always Seismic

By published

Napalm Death: Resentment Is Always Seismic
(Image: © Century Media Records)

Currently enjoying a sustained streak of superlative form, Napalm Death have always been a prolific bunch. Culled from sessions for 2020’s acclaimed Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, this 30-minute sequel brims with the same ingenuity and wide-eyed lust for extremity that has informed the majority of band’s work. 

Irrefutable proof that they are still the undisputed gods of grind, songs like rabid opener Narcissus and the simply berserk By Proxy explode with absurd levels of aggression and intensity. 

Meanwhile, lumbering, dissonant dirges like Resentment Is Always Seismic and a mutant re-imagining of cult industrial mavericks SLAB!’s People Pie reaffirm Napalm Death’s ongoing kinship with a deeper, darker and more experimental musical world. 

Closing with a demented Bad Brains cover (Don’t Need It) and bassist Shane Embury’s dark ambient remix of the title track, Resentment… is yet more essential, enjoyably terrifying listening.

Dom Lawson
Dom Lawson

Dom Lawson has been writing for Hammer and Prog for 14 intermittently enjoyable years and is extremely fond of heavy metal, progressive rock, coffee and snooker. He listens to more music than you. And then writes about it.