Bowling For Soup Jaret launches movie podcast

Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick has launched a movie podcast.

Jaret Goes To The Movies sees Reddick and longtime friend Rich pick a single film for discussion every week.

Reddick says: “Me and my friend Rich watch a movie that is classic to us, or one of us. We drink beers and talk about the movie. That’s it. We discuss the opening scene, the cast, memories the movie brings, trivia, special effects – basically everything. We aren’t reviewers – just dudes that like movies.”

The first two episodes are available now at the podcast’s official website. Episode one features a look at Back To The Future, in keeping with the recent anniversary, while episode two focuses on National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Meanwhile, Bowling For Soup are limbering up for their 2016 UK tour.