Bowie men detail Man Who Sold The World live album

Tony Visconti and Woody Woodmansey will release a live recording of their take on David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World on June 1.

Producer Visconti, who’s been behind the desk on 12 Bowie outings including the 1970 record, teamed up with Spiders From Mars drummer Woodmansey to perform the show last year.

The album was recorded at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire in September, featuring Heaven 17 vocalist Glenn Gregory, Marc Almond and Gary Kemp plus multi-instrumentalist Steve Norman.

Visconti says: “I always wanted to have a go at playing the The Man Who Sold The World as it was never played live, ever.

“Woody and I – two of the original musicians – are still ready, willing and able. We’re joined by Glenn, who’s not stepping into Mr Bowie’s shoes, but making this music his very own.”

Woodmansey adds: “We stayed true to the spirit and essence of the songs, while adding a contemporary edge to them.”

The Man Who Sold The World – Live In London will be issued as a double album on June 1 via Manicsquat Records. It also includes a selection of Bowie tracks from 1970-73. Visconti, Woodmansey, Gregory and Norman tour the UK as Holy Holy in June:

Jun 12: Isle Of Wight Festival

Jun 13: Oxford O2 Academy

Jun 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Jun 15: Bristol O2 Academy

Jun 17: Norwich Arts Centre

Jun 18: Liverpool O2 Academy

Jun 21: Leeds O2 Academy

Jun 22: Hull The Welly

Jun 24: Dublin Olympia

Jun 25: Glasgow O2 ABC

Jun 26: Newcastle O2 Academy

Jun 28: Colchester Arts Centre

Jun 29: Birmingham O2 Academy

Jun 30: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tracklist