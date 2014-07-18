Bowie: 'More music soon'

David Bowie has used a London charity event to issue a statement about his future plans.

The reclusive icon sent a message to the Terrence Higgins Trust fundraiser, which celebrated 50 years of his music.

It read: “This city is even better than the one you were in last year, so remember to dance, dance, dance. And then sit down for a minute, knit something, then get up and run all over the place. Do it. Love on ya. More music soon. David.”

Bowie’s most recent work, The Next Day, was launched in March 2013 and was recorded in total secrecy. On release, the album topped the UK charts and peaked at No.2 in the US Billboard charts.

Meanwhile, his producer Tony Visconti and Spiders From Mars drummer Woody Woodmansey are gearing up for a run of shows where they’ll recreate Bowie’s 1970 album The Man Who Sold The World with an all-star band.