Born Of Osiris stream Soul Sphere

Born Of Osiris have made their upcoming album Soul Sphere available to stream in its entirety.

The American deathcore outfit’s fourth album and follow-up to 2013’s Tomorrow We Die Alive is issued on October 23 via Sumerian. They previously streamed the track Resilience.

Drummer Cameron Losch previously hinted that the album will be along similar lines to their 2007 debut EP The New Reign.

BORN OF OSIRIS SOUL SPHERE TRACKLIST