Born Of Osiris stream Resilience

Born Of Osiris have streamed their track Resilience – and announced their fourth album will be issued next month.
The American deathcore outfit will release Soul Sphere on October 23 via Sumerian, with pre-orders now being taken. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Tomorrow We Die Alive.
Drummer Cameron Losch previously hinted that the album will be along similar lines to their 2007 debut EP The New Reign.
SOUL SPHERE TRACKLIST
- The Other Half Of Me
- Throw Me In The Jungle
- Free Fall
- Illuminate
- The Sleeping And The Dead
- Tidebinder
- Resilience
- Goddess Of The Dawn
- The Louder The Sound, The More We All Believe
- Warlords
- River Of Time
- The Composer