Born Of Osiris stream Resilience

Born Of Osiris have streamed their track Resilience – and announced their fourth album will be issued next month.

The American deathcore outfit will release Soul Sphere on October 23 via Sumerian, with pre-orders now being taken. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Tomorrow We Die Alive.

Drummer Cameron Losch previously hinted that the album will be along similar lines to their 2007 debut EP The New Reign.

SOUL SPHERE TRACKLIST