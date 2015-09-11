Trending

Born Of Osiris stream Resilience

By Metal Hammer  

Hear track from 4th album Soul Sphere, out next month

Born Of Osiris have streamed their track Resilience – and announced their fourth album will be issued next month.

The American deathcore outfit will release Soul Sphere on October 23 via Sumerian, with pre-orders now being taken. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Tomorrow We Die Alive.

Drummer Cameron Losch previously hinted that the album will be along similar lines to their 2007 debut EP The New Reign.

SOUL SPHERE TRACKLIST

  1. The Other Half Of Me
  2. Throw Me In The Jungle
  3. Free Fall
  4. Illuminate
  5. The Sleeping And The Dead
  6. Tidebinder
  7. Resilience
  8. Goddess Of The Dawn
  9. The Louder The Sound, The More We All Believe
  10. Warlords
  11. River Of Time
  12. The Composer

