Bored? Join Europe on Friday nights as they broadcast a series of live performances

Europe have announced plans that will solve one of this year's more confounding problems: what to do on Friday nights when you can't to anything on Friday nights.

To achieve this, the band will be broadcasting a series of live performances. On Friday nights. Under the banner "Friday Nights With Europe The Band."

The series kicks off this Friday (October 16) with a broadcast of the band's headline set at the 2013 Sweden Rock Festival (where the band's set featured guest appearances from Scott Gorham on a cover of Thin Lizzy's Jailbreak, and Michael Schenker on UFO's Lights Out).

That'll be followed by a run of five Fridays featuring performances recorded during lockdown, when the band re-recorded some of their most famous songs.

It all concludes on Friday November 27, with the film of Europe's 30th anniversary show at London's iconic Roundhouse. The show took place in 2016, and saw the band play their War Of Kings and The Final Countdown albums in their entirety.

“We wanted to do something special for our fans and rock enthusiasts," says frontman Joey Tempest. "We have re-recorded and filmed some uplifting songs from our back catalog. Done during lockdown and over the summer in our home studios and rehearsal spaces. We had a blast just playing together again.

"Knowing we would start up our 'Friday Nights With Europe The Band' on our social media this autumn made it extra special. We hope to keep these exclusive evenings going for our fans for a long time. At the same time keeping our name out there during this non-touring era by streaming and posting exclusive material. Let the madness begin!”.

All shows start Friday at 7pm GMT.

Friday Nights With Europe The Band

Oct 16: Live At Sweden Rock 2013

Oct 23: Europe exclusive session 1

Oct 30: Europe exclusive session 2

Nov 06: Europe exclusive session 3

Nov 13: Europe exclusive session 4

Nov 20: Europe exclusive session 5

Nov 27: The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary show 2016