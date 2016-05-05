Book celebrating the art of drumming seeks crowdfunding

A book celebrating the finest drummers in the world is seeking crowdfunding to make it a reality.

Photographer David Phillips previously released A Drummer’s Perspective but is planning its sequel to be titled From The Riser: A Drummer’s Perspective II.

It’ll feature live action shots of a wide variety of musicians, including Jimmy DeGrasso, Neil Peart, Lars Ulrich, Mikkey Dee, Ginger Baker, Ian Paice, Joey Kramer, Mike Mangini, Ray Luzier, Scott Rockenfield, Sheila E, Stewart Copeland, Travis Barker, Taylor Hawkins and Tommy Lee.

Black Star Riders’ DeGrasso says: “David’s been a good friend of mine for years and is a friend to many drummers. He has pretty much access to drummers that very few people have.

“You’ve probably seen his stuff in different magazines. Even after doing this for as long as I have, it’s really interesting to see his photos. I hope you get to see it as it’s great stuff.”

Phillips adds: “The book will give you a real behind-the-scenes look – a AAA pass – to what it’s like to be onstage, backstage, in a rehearsal studio, dressing room – even on a tour bus.”

The finished book will feature over 200 photographs, while the foreword has been written by Rush’s Peart.

The IndieGoGo drive is looking to raise £8000 over the next two months. Visit the pledge page for further information.