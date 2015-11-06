Bonnie Raitt lists Dig In Deep tour dates

Bonnie Raitt has confirmed a four-month run of tour dates in support of upcoming album Dig In Deep.

She’ll play shows in North America, mainland Europe and the UK in the spring of 2016, following the launch of the record on February 26.

She’s joined on the road by the band who recorded Dig In Deep with her – established members George Marinalli, James Hutchinson and Ricky Fataar, plus recently-added keyboardist Mike Finnigan.

Raitt says: “So much of the album is focused on what I want to do live. I write and pick these songs so we can nail them on stage.”

The album is available for pre-order now. Tour tickets go on general sale on November 13.

Mar 12: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Mar 13: Rochester Eastman Theatre, NY

Mar 15: Toronto Sony Centre, Canada

Mar 16: Detroit Opera House, MI

Mar 18: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Mar 19: Louisville Palace Thatre, KY

Mar 22: Chicago Theatre, IL

Mar 23: Pittsburgh Heinz Hall, PA

Mar 25: Philadelphia Verizon Hall, PA

Mar 26: Washington Kennedy Centre, DC

Mar 29: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Apr 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Apr 02: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Apr 17: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Apr 20: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Apr 22: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Apr 23: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Apr 26: Dallas Winspear Opera House, TX

Apr 27: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Apr 29: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 03: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 04: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 26: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 27: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 29: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Jun 01: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Jun 02: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Jun 06: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

Jun 07: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

Jun 10: Kolding Godset, Denmark

Jun 11: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

