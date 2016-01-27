Bon Scott statue plans get seal of approval

A statue of late AC/DC singer Bon Scott has been given the go ahead by councillors in his hometown of Kirriemuir in Scotland.

The council received more than 80 letters of support for the move to honour the late singer.

Fans raised £45,000 for the statue via a Crowdfunder campaign started by local organisation DD8 Music.

The proposed 2.4m high bronze statue will be unveiled in Bellie Braes car park at the annual Bonfest on April 29 by former AC/DC bassist Mark Evans and Scott’s ‘soulmate’ Mary Renshaw.

Scott was born in Kirriemuir in 1946 and lived there until he and his family moved to Australia in 1956.

He teamed up with hard rockers AC/DC in 1974, who were looking for a lead singer. Scott died in 1980 aged 33 from alcohol poisoning.

The Aussie band topped the ticket sales chart earlier this month, beating U2, Fleetwood Mac, Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney to the spot.

Early bird weekend tickets for the festival will be available locally from the Kirriemuir Art Gallery on Reform Street starting October 31, with worldwide online sales starting from 10am on November 7 at bonfest.com