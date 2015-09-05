Bon Jovi, McCartney record Earth song

Jon Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney are among the names on a single which aims to inspire action on climate change.

The track titled Love Song To The Earth is available via iTunes and has been released in conjunction with Friends Of The Earth. It’ll be issued on streaming platforms from September 11.

A statement on the track’s website reads: “Every time the song is purchased, streamed, or shared, the royalties go directly towards the efforts of Friends Of The Earth to keep fossil fuels in the ground and lower carbon emissions, and to the work of the U.N. Foundation to inspire international action on climate change.

“Now we need you to lend your voice to the Earth and help catapult the song into a global hit. Because it’s our world.”

The track also features artists including Goo Goo Dolls mainman Johnny Rzeznik and Sheryl Crow.

The site also urges those buying the single to sign a petition asking world leaders to take action on climate change. Signatures will be delivered to a world summit on the issue this December in Paris.