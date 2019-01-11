Bohemian Rhapsody set for sing-along screenings

The Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody has been a massive success across the world, bringing in an estimated £582 million at the box office.

Not only has it become the biggest music biopic of all time, it scooped two Golden Globes last weekend, has been nominated for seven BAFTA awards, and Oscar nominations are a distinct possibility.

Now it’s been revealed that Fox and New Regency will screen a special sing-along version of the film at 750 locations across the US and Canada, stating today.

The new version of the movie will have lyrics on the screen for songs including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Another One Bites The Dust and We Are The Champions, so fans can make as much noise as they want without upsetting anyone.

Fox president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson tells Variety: “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to see this outstanding Golden Globe-winning film featuring Rami Malek’s amazing Golden Globe-winning performance in theatres all over the US and Canada in both its original form and in a never-before-experienced ‘sing-along’ version.”

Bohemian Rhapsody will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and on 4K digital on March 4 via 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.

The stage is set! Special sing-along screenings of #BohemianRhapsody are coming to select Cinemark theaters starting this Friday! Find a showtime and get your tickets: https://t.co/15n3r0srf6 pic.twitter.com/5HN0nkYC0EJanuary 9, 2019

Bohemian Rhapsody

The biggest music biopic of all time will receive its home release in March, starring Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Lucy Boynton.View Deal