Bob Seger releases Ride Out album in October

Bob Seger is to release a new studio album in October. It'll be the Detroit rocker's 17th studio release.

The album contains several tracks performed on Seger’s Rock and Roll Never Forgets tour of 2013, including a cover of John Hiatt’s Detroit Made (the first single), Billy Bragg’s California Stars and All The Roads.

“I feel really good about this record,” says Seger. “This album touches on how I think a lot of us feel about finding our place in a more complicated world – from how we appreciate things as simple and pure as love, to navigating through the corruption and violence that permeates the news. It sums up a lot of feelings I have about a variety of subjects.”

Seger, whose last studio album was 2006’s Face The Promise, has sold more than 50 millions albums since releasing his first single in 1961, and is planning to tour in support of Ride Out. No dates have been announced.