Bob Dylan launches rare Tom Thumb clip

Bob Dylan has launched a video for a rare version of his track Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues.

It’s lifted from his The Bootleg Series Vol. 12: The Cutting Edge 1965-1966, released last month via Columbia Records.

It was Dylan’s third take on the track and differs from the version which appeared on Highway 61 Revisited. The footage was shot by director DA Pennebaker during the singer/songwriter’s European tours from the mid-60s.

Pennebaker told Rolling Stone: “People are always going to need Dylan. His way of saying, ‘It’s all fucked up, but I’ll show you a way to get through it’ – that will never go away.

“Most documentaries exist in order to capture a specific moment and then they move on. I wanted to make a film for the future, that wasn’t just about 1965. And I think that’s why it still works.”

